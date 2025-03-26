TotalEnergies launches six new battery storage projects in Germany

TotalEnergies is launching 221 MW of new battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Germany, where the company already has 100 MW under construction.

TotalEnergies’ investment decision in the six BESS totals 221 MW of new storage capacity and an investment outlay of €160 million.

These projects were developed by Kyon Energy, a TotalEnergies affiliate acquired in 2024, and most will use next-generation batteries supplied by Saft, a TotalEnergies affiliate and leader in advanced battery technology. Construction began at the end of 2024 and commissioning is planned for early 2026.

The launch of these projects marks a milestone in TotalEnergies’ development of BESS capacity in Germany, where the company has operations in the production, trading, aggregation, and commercialisation of clean firm power. This storage capacity will allow TotalEnergies to contribute to the resilience of the German power system by reducing congestion and adding flexibility to quickly boost the country’s renewables sector.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, responded: “We are delighted with this step forward in the development of our integrated power activities in Germany, Europe’s largest electricity market. The implementation and integration of all these battery projects will allow us to supply our customers with clean firm power.”

Energy storage plays a key role in offsetting the intermittence of renewable power. Their development is therefore necessary to enable TotalEnergies to offer clean firm power (the continuous, stable supply of renewable electricity) to its customers.

The company leverages its expertise of its Saft affiliate for the supply of the best BESS for its needs.

