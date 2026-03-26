Akuo to build 220 MWh battery at Santas solar PV plant

Akuo, a global renewable energy player, is set to commence construction of SantasBAT, a battery energy storage system (BESS) with a capacity of 80 MW of power and 220 MWh of energy storage.

Located in Borba, Portugal, the BESS will be integrated Akuo’s Santas photovoltaic (PV) plant. This strategic project, crucial for Portugal’s national energy transition, is scheduled for completion in 2Q27.

SantasBAT has secured financial support of nearly €15 000 000 from the Recovery and Resilience Plan, under the NextGenerationEU framework, dedicated to investment in energy storage technologies. This funding will be instrumental in developing infrastructure that enhances the sustainability and resilience of the Portuguese electricity grid.

Integrated into the Santas solar plant, which has been operational since September 2024 and currently boasts 181 MW of installed capacity, the SantasBAT system will enable the storage of clean electricity produced during the day, for use during periods of higher demand or when solar production is lower. The capacity of this battery is equivalent to the electricity required to power a city like Évora for approximately five hours.

João Macedo, CEO of Akuo in Portugal, commented: “SantasBAT will be a significant instrument for the energy transition that Portugal has been striving to promote within its electricity grid. Energy storage is a natural next step as renewable capacity grows. By providing essential ancillary services and enabling the shift of electricity generated during the day to periods of higher demand, storage helps reduce reliance on fossil fuels, supports greater integration of renewables, and strengthens Portugal’s energy independence.”

The benefits of this new storage system will be manifold. In addition to enabling optimal utilisation of the energy generated by the Santas plant, it also contributes to the security and reliability of supply by mitigating fluctuations inherent in renewable energy production. Concurrently, SantasBAT minimises the loss of renewable energy during periods of excess production and strengthens the country’s energy independence and its leadership in decarbonisation, aligning with Portugal’s goal of achieving 85% renewable energy in its total production by 2030.

Throughout the construction period, scheduled until 2Q27. Akuo will ensure the implementation of all necessary measures to mitigate local impacts, with a special focus on safety and respect for the community. Akuo thus reaffirms its role as a strategic partner to local communities in developing a greener and more efficient energy future.

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