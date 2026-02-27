Luxcara acquires construction-ready battery storage project in Finland

Luxcara, a leading German asset manager for energy transition infrastructure, has acquired a utility scale battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Finland. The Tuisku project marks a further milestone in Luxcara’s growing storage portfolio, expanding the company’s footprint in the Nordics and reinforcing its role in supporting grid stability, renewables integration, and energy security. Luxcara acquired the project from local developer Pohjan Voima.

The Tuisku project is located near Keminmaa in Southern Lapland and has a planned capacity of up to 125 MW. It is one of the most mature BESS developments in the Finnish market and benefits from a highly strategic location adjacent to Fingrid’s 400 kV Keminmaa substation, providing direct access to Finland’s high voltage transmission network. Once constructed, it is expected to be among the largest BESS assets in Finland. Construction is planned to begin in 2026, with commercial operation targeted for summer 2027.

Janis Hoberg, Investment Director at Luxcara, said: “Battery storage is becoming a cornerstone of Europe’s power system, and Finland offers particularly strong fundamentals for flexible assets. Tuisku BESS combines an advanced development status with an excellent grid location in a market that is well suited for utility scale storage. This acquisition reflects Luxcara’s disciplined approach to building a diversified energy infrastructure portfolio.”

The project is fully permitted, with all land rights secured and a legally binding grid connection agreement signed directly with transmission system operator Fingrid. Grid connection works are already underway, providing clear execution certainty for the construction phase. The project will be anchored by a long term tolling agreement, delivering predictable revenues and further strengthening the project’s risk profile. Finland’s high and growing share of renewable energy generation creates sustained demand for flexibility, supporting robust commercial structures for large scale battery storage.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!