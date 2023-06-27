Renantis and Ventient Energy to form leading renewables firm

Renantis and Ventient Energy – owned by institutional investors advised by the Global Infrastructure group at J.P. Morgan Asset Management – have announced that they intend to join forces to form one of the largest renewable independent power producers (IPPs) in Europe.

With a total of 4.2 GW of installed capacity across over 200 plants, the integrated business will become one of the top five European onshore wind IPPs. Combined, the organisations operate a diversified portfolio of onshore wind farms, solar plants, and energy storage facilities across nine countries in Europe and the US.

The companies’ development pipeline stands at 18 GW, comprised of onshore wind, floating offshore wind, solar PV, energy storage and green hydrogen projects and, by combining the development strength of Renantis and the operational excellence of Ventient Energy, the pair will create a leading organisation that owns, develops and operates a diverse renewable energy asset portfolio.

The intended combined organisation will continue to deliver customised energy management, asset management and technical advisory solutions, continuing its longstanding track record of delivering services to industrial and tertiary-sector clients at all stages of the value chain.

The companies have begun the integration process and expect to operate as a combined group in 2024.

Over 750 Renantis employees and 250 from Ventient Energy will form one organisation that brings scale, opportunity and diversified expertise to employees, stakeholders and shareholders.

Renantis CEO, Toni Volpe, will lead the new organisation towards its goal of building a business of scale that matters to both people and planet.

Volpe commented: “Sustainability and people are at the centre of everything we do at both Renantis and Ventient Energy. Together, we will create an organisation that will allow us to accelerate towards building a better future for people and the planet. Both companies share aligned values, purpose and culture, so this integration is a natural step in the strategic evolution of our businesses.”

Kevin McCullough, Ad Interim CEO of Ventient Energy, said: “This is an exciting milestone in the growth of our companies. The synergies and complementary expertise that already exist will allow us to reach as yet untapped potential. Standing alone, our businesses are making positive steps to accelerate the energy transition and build a more sustainable energy future. But together those steps become strides, which we can transform into future leaps.”

Present globally and headquartered in Italy, Renantis has been delivering renewable energy since 2002. Formerly Falck Renewables, the company evolved its brand to Renantis after its acquisition last year. With 1420 MW capacity across almost 70 renewable energy plants, Renantis has a pipeline of projects totalling 17 GW, including 8.6 GW of floating offshore wind projects in development – 5.5 GW in Italy and 3.1 GW in the UK.

Ventient Energy is a pan-European renewable energy business and one of the leading independent generators of renewable energy in Europe with 2.8 GW of installed onshore wind capacity and integrated energy market solutions across 145 sites. Wind and solar PV colocation projects are being developed at several sites in Iberia and the company has a further colocation development pipeline of over 1 GW of solar PV to deliver a more integrated energy offering and maximise the efficiency of its renewable energy generation.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.