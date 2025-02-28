Gore Street Capital selects GridBeyond to optimise 200 MW BESS in the US

GridBeyond, a global AI powered energy technology company, has signed of a major contract with Gore Street Energy Storage Fund to provide coordinator, trading, and energy optimisation services for the 200 MW Big Rock battery energy storage system (BESS), located in Southern California.

GridBeyond’s AI- based bid optimiser is key to achieving maximum returns in the CAISO market, as shown during a multi-month simulation with several optimisers. The bid optimiser aligns market price forecasts with simulations of battery storage, renewable, and thermal assets to simplify decision-making while ensuring optimal bids that go beyond conventional trading strategies.

As the California grid is becoming increasingly reliant on solar power, BESS are essential to mitigating the intermittency of renewable generation. The effective management of Gore Street Capital’s BESS will be critical in storing excess solar energy during peak generation and releasing it during high demand periods, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and supporting grid stability while generating revenues. GridBeyond’s CAISO optimisation and proprietary must-offer strategy will be a key component of fulfilling the Big Rock Resource Adequacy contract acquired by a Goldman Sachs subsidiary in October 2024.

Alex O’Cinneide, CEO of Gore Street Capital, responded: “Gore Street is committed to achieving the best returns for all of its assets under management. We are therefore pleased to have selected GridBeyond as partners as Big Rock goes into operation and we move forward with the project.”

Sean McEvoy, GridBeyond President of North America, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Gore Street Capital on this energy storage project. This deal highlights our commitment to advancing BESS optimisation solutions and shows the accuracy of our AI based solutions in delivering value for customers, ensuring grid stability and supporting decarbonisation goals.”

In line with its mission to support sustainability, GridBeyond is also exploring the use of public hourly emissions API data to track and calculate the carbon impact of its bidding strategies which will further enhance the transparency of its optimisation services and contribute to measurable environmental benefits.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.