Matrix Renewables closes non-recourse financing for Scottish battery storage project

Matrix Renewables, the TPG Rise-backed global renewable energy platform, has closed a £245 million non-recourse project financing to support the construction of a large scale, transmission-connected 500 MW/1000 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project located in Eccles–Leitholm, in southern Scotland.

The financing was arranged as an underwritten deal provided by CIBC’s London Branch, MUFG Bank, Ltd, and NatWest, with NatWest also acting as Facility Agent, reflecting the strong confidence of leading international financial institutions in Matrix’s operating capabilities and the UK storage market.

“This £245 million financing underwritten by CIBC, MUFG, and NatWest reflects the strong and growing demand for high-quality battery storage assets and reinforces the strength of our UK platform,” said Nicolás Navas, CFO of Matrix Renewables. “We are grateful for the continued support and partnership of our banking partners in bringing this project to a successful financial close.”

Strategically located along key transmission corridors between Scotland and England, the Eccles battery storage facility will play a key role in enhancing grid flexibility, energy security, and the integration of renewable energy within the UK power system. Construction commenced in November 2025, with commercial operations expected in 3Q27 under a partnership with EDF. The project will drive local employment and stimulate local economic activity throughout the construction and operation phases.

Once operational, the Eccles BESS is expected to provide sufficient flexibility services to support the equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of approximately 270 000 households and avoid an estimated 170 000 tpy of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions, contributing meaningfully to the UK’s decarbonisation objectives.

Matrix Renewables has worked closely with local authorities and environmental stakeholders to ensure that the project is developed in line with strict environmental, technical and community standards, and integrated responsibly within the local landscape. The project has signed a collaboration agreement with the Leitholm, Eccles, and Birgham Community Council to develop local initiatives that benefit residents.

Matrix Renewables was advised by A&O Shearman (London) as legal counsel. The lenders were advised by Watson Farley & Williams (London) on legal matters, Enertis as technical advisor, and Aurora as market advisor.

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