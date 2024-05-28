DNV assists Philippine BESS project through to commercial operation

Consultants in the Singapore and Philippine offices of DNV, an independent energy expert and assurance provider, have assisted SN Aboitiz Power Group in the development of a battery energy storage system (BESS) facility co-located with the Magat hydroelectric power plant at Ramon, Isabela, in the Philippines.

DNV provided owner’s engineering services to SN Aboitiz Power Group (SNAP), a joint venture between Scatec and AboitizPower for the stationary-type BESS intended for use in frequency regulation and balancing services. The system rated at 24 MW/32M Wh at the point of interconnection entered commercial operation in the reserve market in January.

Co-located with SNAP’s hydroelectric plant, the storage system uses liquid-cooled lithium-ion batteries and is connected to the grid via a 230 kV power transformer. The Magat reservoir at Isabela is also home to SNAP’s the 200 kWp pilot floating solar project.

As SNAP’s technical advisor, DNV conducted a feasibility study on the project and provided support during the bid evaluation and contract negotiation. In addition, DNV’s work scope included technical design reviews, factory and site inspection, witnessing and producing reports in both the pre-and final commissioning phases.

While the Philippines has not yet explicitly communicated a net-zero target, it has set out plans to transition towards renewable energy. The government’s renewable energy roadmap is targeting a 35% share of renewable energy in the country’s power generation mix by 2030. With BESS technology expected to support the Philippines’ energy transition plans, SNAP’s Magat facility in particular will enhance power-grid flexibility, mitigate power fluctuations, and optimise energy distribution.

Energy storage systems are expected to play a critical role in the Philippines, offering these benefits:

Supporting growing energy demand: By 2045, the Philippine population is estimated to reach 142 million, corresponding to an annual growth rate of 1.21% – more than double the average growth rate in Asia. Consequently, the country faces heightened energy demand due to its rapidly expanding population. Energy storage will play a crucial role in maintaining a stable grid by balancing supply and demand.

Enhancing grid stability and resilience with the integration of renewables: When renewable energy sources are integrated into the grid, BESS buffer power fluctuations, regulate frequency, and provide backup during emergencies, ensuring a reliable and sustainable energy supply.

Bolstering decarbonisation goals: The Philippines is a signatory to the Paris agreement and is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Energy storage facilitates the integration of renewable energy, supporting the transition to a cleaner energy mix.

“We are delighted to have worked on SNAP’s project that sets a precedent for innovative solutions driving the energy sector transformation and resilience in the Philippines,” said Brice Le Gallo, Vice President and Regional Director APAC, Energy Systems at DNV. “As our region navigates the dynamic landscape of energy demand and sustainability, storage systems with batteries have emerged as a key pillar in the energy transition. By harnessing the power of stored energy, we unlock new possibilities: grid stability, seamless renewable integration, and enhanced energy security.”

