Root-Power’s Dounreay BESS project enters construction

Root-Power has announced that its 34 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project at Dounreay has officially entered the construction phase.

The project, developed by Root-Power, was granted of planning permission in January 2025, last week reached a key milestone with the first construction work commencing at the 34MW site.

The work was conducted in partnership with SRL Consulting and Clyde Archaeology and form the initial civil enabling phase which will last several months.

Dan Shore, Head of Delivery at Root-Power, said: “Dounreay is an important project for Root-Power and has unique challenges thanks to its remote location. Our delivery team have taken great care in developing a strategy for the construction of the site, including using a blend of local contractors and sector specialists to ensure efficient delivery.”

The Dounreay BESS is located near the former nuclear power station in Caithness and will play a critical role in supporting the energy transition in northern Scot-land. The 34 MW site will go live in 2026 and will provide fast-response flexibility services to the grid in an area facing unique challenges.

Neil Brooks, Managing Director of Root-Power, commented: “We’re thrilled to see our BESS project in Dounreay moving into construction, we held our initial discussions with Nuclear Decommissioning Authority in late 2023 and after obtaining planning in January this year, it is fantastic to see this project entering the next phase.

“While our delivery team are busy with the commissioning work at our flagship project in Essex, they are also gearing up ready to commence construction on our next four projects with more than 130 MW due to be online before the end of 2026.

“This progress underscores Root-Power’s commitment to take its role as leading IPP in the battery storage sector.”

