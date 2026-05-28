RWE to move Australia’s first eight-hour battery from commissioning to full operations

RWE has received official sign-off from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and Transmission Network Service Provider, Transgrid, to operate Australia’s first eight hour battery energy storage system (BESS) at full capacity. The Limondale BESS comprises 144 Tesla Megapacks that are uniquely registered to charge at 100 MW and discharge at 50 MW. The BESS will be able to deliver its registered maximum discharge output for more than eight hours. This corresponds to a storage capacity of at least 400 MWh, making it the longest-duration battery currently operating in Australia.

Following commissioning of the Limondale BESS, the battery has undergone grid compliance and performance tests, demonstrating the plant’s ability to safely operate at maximum capacity. Located adjacent to the RWE Limondale solar farm near Balranald in southern New South Wales, the battery helps reduce network pressures during peak demand, supporting a more flexible and secure electricity system.

Sopna Sury, CEO, RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, said: “We are extremely proud to deliver Limondale BESS. This groundbreaking project transforms battery storage in Australia, marking a significant milestone in the development of long-duration energy storage and enhancing the reliability and resilience of the national energy system. Limondale BESS helps strengthen grid stability, supports a secure energy supply, and enables more efficient use of renewable energy. My sincere thanks go to our dedicated RWE team, our project partners, the New South Wales government, and AEMO for their strong collaboration in bringing the Limondale BESS safely to life.”

The project, which was sized at eight hours in response to the New South Wales Government’s Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap, was the first to receive a long duration storage (LDS) long-term energy service agreement (LTESA) as part of the first tender undertaken by ASL (an AEMO subsidiary). This award underscored early investment in LDS projects, highlighting the project’s important role in supporting the state’s energy transition and integrating renewable energy sources. In addition to Tesla, RWE has partnered with Beon Energy Solutions, Lumea, and Transgrid to deliver the project.

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