Zenobe acquires sdp energie to accelerate BESS deployment in the German market

Multinational battery storage developer, Zenobe, has acquired the Bavaria-headquartered sdp energie, marking its first significant move into the German battery energy storage system (BESS) market.

Zenobe, the largest owner and operator of transmission connected batteries in Europe, will support a pipeline of 1.75 GW of transmission-connected BESS across six sites in Germany, currently at various stages of development.

sdp energie’s in-depth and local knowledge of the German market, regulatory environment, and grid infrastructure will be complemented by Zenobe’s extensive experience as the UK’s largest transmission-connected storage developer and operator – with 3.3 GWh of BESS in operation or construction.

The move will bring Zenobe’s expertise in delivering and operating some of the most technologically advanced battery storage assets to one of Europe’s fastest-growing energy storage markets.

Zenobe was the first in the world to use grid scale battery storage to provide commercial scale inertia and short circuit level to transmission operators, as well as reactive power and black start capabilities.

Markets for these services, which are critical to integrate renewables onto the grid, are now opening up in Germany. Zenobe intends to bring its expertise and experience to transmission system operators as the company pursues new approaches to maintaining grid reliability.

Jonathan Wagner, Co-Founder, sdp energie, commented: “Germany is poised to become one of Europe’s most important battery storage markets. Bringing together sdp energie’s development platform with Zenobe’s global expertise in financing, delivering, and operating battery storage creates a unique opportunity to help shape this market. Together, we want to accelerate the deployment of the critical infrastructure needed for a resilient, affordable, and decarbonised power system.”

Johannes Steck, Co-Founder, sdp energie, added: “Developing transmission-connected battery storage projects in Germany requires deep local expertise, persistence, and trusted relationships. We have built an exceptional pipeline on that foundation, and we are excited to now focus on transforming these projects into operating assets and critical infrastructure for Germany’s energy system as part of the Zenobe team.”

Peter Zickgraf, Co-Founder, sdp energie, noted: “Battery storage will be crucial to enhancing the sustainability and resiliency of the Germany energy system. The integration of sdp energie’s experienced team with Zenobe’s technical, financial, and operational capabilities creates a strong and well-positioned developer and operator of BESS. Together, these complementary strengths will accelerate the deployment of BESS in Germany.”

James Basden, Co-Founder and Director at Zenobe, concluded “We are excited to bring together two businesses that share strong leadership, leading technical capability, and a similarly innovative mindset. The acquisition of sdp energie demonstrates Zenobe’s commitment to supporting transmission system operators, regulators, and energy system operators in Europe and the US as they transition to a zero-carbon grid. We intend to buy more transmission scale projects and to work with leading offtake providers looking for a proven partner for flexibility services. Together we can make clean power more reliable and more affordable for Germany’s consumers and businesses.”

In June Zenobe announced financial close of its 200 MW/800 MWh Coalburn BESS in Scotland, the first four-hour duration battery in the UK. Zenobe is actively recruiting for BESS development roles in Germany.

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