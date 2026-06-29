Toyota Tsusho receives order for installation work for BESS at solar plants in Africa

Toyota Tsusho Corp. has received an order from the Beninese Electricity Production Co., under the Ministry of Energy and Water of the Republic of Benin in Africa, for the installation of battery energy storage systems (BESS) for solar power plants in the Pobé region of the country.

In 2023, Toyota Tsusho received an order from the Beninese Electricity Production Co. for the construction of a 25 MW solar power plant in the Pobé region of Benin. Toyota Tsusho undertook the construction of the first solar power plant by a Japanese corporation in West Africa, with power generation beginning in March 2026.

Benin’s domestic electricity access rate remains in the 40% range, and the country faces challenges including dependence on electricity imports from neighbouring countries and thermal power generation. In the Pobé region, three solar power plants, including the plant constructed by Toyota Tsusho, are in operation, with a combined capacity of 75 MW. These plants are contributing to solving these challenges. At the same time, electricity generated from solar power is subject to significant output fluctuations due to factors such as weather conditions. In addition, because solar power can only be generated during the daytime, challenges remain, including responding to peak electricity demand after sunset. Toyota Tsusho has continued discussions with the government of Benin to address these issues.

In the project, Toyota Tsusho will install BESS with an output of 50 MW and storage capacity of 160 MWh for the three solar power plants in the Pobé region. The introduction of storage batteries will absorb fluctuations in solar power output, maximise the utilisation efficiency of the power generation facilities, and improve stability of the overall power grid.

In Benin, the promotion of decarbonisation and green energy is positioned as an important national policy, and the project embodies that policy. It will contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving sustainable development in the country.

The Toyota Tsusho Group promotes carbon neutrality to pass on a better Earth to the children of the future. In Africa as well, under the key message ‘for the future children of Africa,’ Toyota Tsusho will continue to promote green businesses that contribute to solving social issues and achieving economic growth.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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