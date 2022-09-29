Northumberland Estates secures planning approval for battery storage site

Northumberland Estates has obtained planning permission for a battery energy storage system (BESS) site which could help power thousands of homes with renewable energy in North Tyneside, the UK.

The 3.4 acre site on Venus Park within the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate has the potential to store 50 MW of renewable energy and is Northumberland Estates’ first renewables development to be awarded planning permission; however, the company has already announced ambitious plans for the future with solar, rooftop solar, and further battery storage sites already in the pipeline.

Battery energy storage projects, such as this one, are vital to the UK’s green energy transition, and form part of the essential infrastructure needed for replacing fossil fuels with renewable sources of energy. The scheme supports the government’s commitment to net zero by 2050 and North Tyneside council’s climate emergency action plan as well as boosting local biodiversity with a commitment to planting hedges, trees, and wildflowers on-site.

Barry Spall, Development Planner at Northumberland Estates, said: “Obtaining planning permission for our first renewables scheme is a major achievement. BESS’s offer a safe and effective way of storing green energy, ensuring a stable supply during peak usage or operating critical systems during a grid outage as well as supporting the UK’s drive towards a renewable-powered future. This site could help meet the needs of many thousands of homes and businesses.”

Northumberland Estates’ continued investment in the North East renewables sector not only assists in delivering net zero through schemes that maximise the import and export of energy and produce a reliable, cost-effective supply but also support job creation and skills development in the region.

