Balance Power secures planning approval for 30 MW Rochdale BESS

Balance Power, a leading independent energy developer, has secured planning approval for its 30 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

The facility will support the UK’s transition to net zero by balancing the intermittent energy supply of renewable sources and allowing them to be deployed at a greater pace and scale. Once operational, it will help power approximately 16 225 homes and play a key role in strengthening grid stability.

Comprising 12 battery units with a total storage duration of two hours, the Rochdale BESS project is expected to cut CO 2 emissions by around 11 080 tpy – the equivalent of taking approximately 7950 cars off the road or planting 17 730 trees.

As part of its long-standing commitment to protecting and enhancing biodiversity, Balance Power has confirmed the development will deliver a 34.82% increase in habitat units and a 16.44% increase in hedgerow units across the surrounding land.

The battery storage site is due to be energised in 2028. At the end of its lifecycle, the facility will be decommissioned and the site will be fully restored to its original condition.

Lois Gale, Design Lead at Balance Power, commented: “Securing planning approval for this project marks another important milestone in our mission to deliver cleaner and more flexible energy infrastructure across the UK. We are thankful for the constructive dialogue we have had with residents and council members to help ensure our Rochdale facility will bolster national energy security while delivering meaningful environmental and economic benefits for the local community.”

Gale added: “We’re particularly please to be enhancing the area’s biodiversity as part of our work, ensuring that the natural environment will continue to thrive during and after the site’s use.”

