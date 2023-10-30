e-STORAGE to deliver battery storage solutions to DEPCOM Power and TEP

Canadian Solar Inc. has announced that e-STORAGE, which is part of the company's majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd (CSI Solar), has been awarded a supply and integration contract for 1 GWh DC of energy storage solutions for DEPCOM Power, Inc. and Tucson Electric Power (TEP) in Arizona.

e-STORAGE will deliver its proprietary energy storage solution SolBank to the Roadrunner Reserve System project that will be constructed by DEPCOM Power. The project has a rated capacity of 200 MW and a total storage capacity of 800 MWh AC. TEP will own and operate the project which will be the largest energy storage system on TEP's energy grid and among the largest in Arizona. Once opera-tional, the energy storage project will serve up to approximately 42 000 homes for a four-hour duration. This marks the second significant project in Arizona for e-STORAGE, following the kick-off of the Papago Storage project (1200 MWh/1519 MWh DC nominal) in August of 2023. The Papago project is scheduled to be in service in late 2024, and the Road Runner Reserve System project is scheduled to begin operations in the summer of 2025.

SolBank is designed to utilise the safest battery technology with LFP cells, highly efficient liquid cooling systems, and multi-level fire safety management systems, incorporating state-of-the-art monitoring and control systems and active cell balancing system to ensure safe operation and optimal product performance.

e-STORAGE has successfully implemented over 3.3 GWh DC of battery energy storage solutions across the US, Canada, the UK, and China, and brought the total installed capacity and contracted pipeline to 12.4 GWh DC. This achievement solidifies e-STORAGE's position among the top industry players globally in energy storage integration. The company currently operates two fully automated, state-of-the-art, and industry-leading manufacturing facilities with an annual capacity of 10 GWh. With a skilled and experienced international team, e-STORAGE is committed to delivering high-quality, scalable energy storage solutions, furthering the adoption of clean energy.

“We have been very pleased with the SolBank solution from CSI Solar and look forward to implementing it as part of the Roadrunner Reserve System project,” said Justin Bloch, President, Projects, DEPCOM Power. “Forward-thinking storage projects like this continue to add critical capacity to the grid, and we are proud to be part of TEP's path forward to balance energy supply and demand for Arizona residents.”

"Battery energy storage systems that offer safe and reliable operation are key to Tucson Electric Power's expansion of clean energy resources. We're excited to work with DEPCOM Power and Canadian Solar to bring Roadrunner Reserve online for our community,” added Eric Bronner, TEP Senior Director of System Integration and Operations.

Colin Parkin, President of e-STORAGE Business Group, commented: “We are excited to support DEPCOM Power and Tucson Electric in their efforts to build and operate the Roadrunner Reserve System project. This project will contribute to the great state of Arizona's growing solar energy capacity and aid the state in meeting surging electricity demand and energy reliability goals.”

