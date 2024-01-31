Low Carbon signs optimisation agreements with Habitat Energy, Flexitricity, and EDF
Leading independent power producer (IPP), Low Carbon, has signed optimisation agreements with Habitat Energy, Flexitricity, and EDF across four of its UK battery energy storage systems (BESS) with a total capacity of 95 MW.
The agreements will see Habitat Energy, Flexitricity, and EDF dynamically optimise the batteries across different markets, on a revenue share model, for Low Carbon’s Meadow (10 MW – Habitat Energy), Sandon Brook (35 MW – Habitat Energy), Fern Brook (20 MW – Flexitricity), and Birch (30 MW – EDF) BESS sites.
Each asset will use proprietary algorithms, including AI and machine learning models, with the aim of maximising returns while maintaining asset longevity.
With the first of the systems expected to come online in early 2025, the four sites will help to support renewables deployment and bolster resilience by providing system flexibility and balancing services.
Low Carbon has also contracted energy flexibility management platform, KrakenFlex, across all four sites to act as a market dispatch and controls partner. This partnership will enable Low Carbon to efficiently manage a multi-optimiser portfolio and to carry out independent revenue and dispatch checks.
Head of Power Management at Low Carbon, Marco Verspuij, said: “We are delighted to have signed optimisation agreements with Habitat Energy, Flexitricity and EDF, who will act as key partners supporting us on our journey to build renewable energy infrastructure at scale.
“Low Carbon are one of the early movers to contract multiple optimisers for one BESS portfolio in a market that is developing at pace. Moreover, this type of agreement highlights how innovative finance options for storage can play a crucial role in helping the UK meet net zero.
“We are in a dynamic earnings environment right now and we have designed our systems to be future proof through our partnership with KrakenFlex, which will en-sure our optimiser agreements remain agile.”
