Fidra Energy secures planning consent for UK’s largest battery storage project

Fidra Energy, a European battery energy storage system (BESS) platform, has secured planning consent to build and operate its battery storage site at Thorpe Marsh, Yorkshire.

The 3100 MWh project will be the largest battery storage project in the UK and one of the largest in Europe.

The project was approved by Doncaster Council on 28 January 2025 and will help strengthen the local economy by creating jobs during the construction and operation of the facility. It will include the supply of containers of lithium-ion based battery systems by Sungrow which, once completed, are expected to have enough capacity to power up to 800 000 homes during peak hours of electricity demand.

The project is being developed on approximately 55 acres of land that formed part of a former coal station site and is adjacent to an existing National Grid substation in Yorkshire. A final investment decision is expected in April 2025, with the first battery systems expected to be operational in early 2027.

Chris Elder, Fidra Energy’s CEO, commented: “Thorpe Marsh is an exciting infrastructure project and we are delighted to have achieved this milestone in its development phase.

“As the largest battery energy storage site in the UK, the project will help the UK’s ambitions of achieving a clean power system, providing critical flexibility to store energy when there is excess renewable generation and release this when needed.”

Walid Mouawad, Managing Director and Co-Head of Energy Transition at EIG, shared: “We are thrilled to see the 1.4 GW Thorpe Marsh project reach another critical development milestone. This represents a positive step in EIG’s commitment to advancing large scale energy assets in the UK and driving the country’s shift to a more sustainable, low-carbon future.”

