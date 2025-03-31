Innergex achieves commercial operation of Hale Kuawehi solar and battery storage project

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has announced that its Hale Kuawehi solar and battery storage project has achieved commercial operation. This project, located on the island of Hawaii, integrates 30 MW of solar photovoltaic power with 30 MW/120 MWh (four hours) of battery storage, ensuring a stable and reliable supply of clean electricity for the Hawaiian Electric grid.

“This milestone marks the culmination of the hard work of our teams and partners, as well as Innergex’s ongoing commitment to providing sustainable and innovative energy solutions,” said Michel Letellier, President and CEO of Innergex. “By combining solar energy with advanced storage technology, we are contributing to Hawaii’s transition to a resilient, carbon-free electricity grid.”

Electricity generated by the Hale Kuawehi solar and battery storage project is sold under a 25-year power purchase agreement with Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.