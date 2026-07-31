Eku Energy acquires transmission-connected BESS from TBC Partners

Global energy storage specialist, Eku Energy, has acquired the planned 300 MW/600 MWh Didcot battery energy storage system (BESS) project about two miles north of Didcot in Oxfordshire.

Didcot BESS is a transmission connected asset that will connect to the UK National Grid via an underground cable to the nearby Didcot Substation located south-west of the site.

In 2025, National Grid commenced upgrades to the existing 400 kV Didcot substation that included three new electrical equipment bays and three supergrid transformers.

The expanded facility will enable BESS projects like Didcot to connect to the UK’s electricity transmission network.

Eku Energy is well placed to develop, construct, and operate such projects of significance for the National Grid. Although Didcot BESS is Eku Energy’s first transmission connected project in the UK, the company has experience in developing, constructing, and operating complex high voltage transmission connected projects in Australia, including the 200 MW/400 MWh Rangebank BESS near Melbourne, Victoria.

Construction of the Didcot project is set to begin later in 2026 with connection scheduled for 2028.

Eku Energy acquired the project from TBC Partners, a London-based joint family office that specialises in energy transition, data centre, and other impact infrastructure projects. TBC Partners were represented by Knight Frank Capital Advisory in the sale process of Didcot.

Eku Energy CFO, Erin Lee, responded: “Battery storage is an essential part of the UK’s energy infrastructure. It provides all-important flexibility and storage capacity to store surplus energy and release it back on to the grid when and where it is needed. Sites like Didcot BESS play an integral role in migrating the UK towards an electrified, low-carbon energy system. Eku Energy’s goal is to continue growing our BESS footprint in the UK and develop, build, and operate projects that will help the country meet its growing power needs in a way that is clean and sustainable.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Eku Energy currently develops, builds, and operates several BESS projects in the UK, Germany, Italy, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

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