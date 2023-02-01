Energy-Pro joins International Hydropower Association

The International Hydropower Association (IHA) has welcomed Energy-Pro, who joined as members in 2022.

Established in 1994 in Svitavy, in the Czech Republic, Energo-Pro focuses on the ownership and operation of generation facilities and distribution grids in the Black Sea region and Colombia. Its vision is to position itself as a leading hydropower operator, distributor, and supplier of electricity in the countries where the company operate, meeting energy demand and serving the needs of actively developing regions.

With over 9000 employees, it operates the largest utility in Georgia and is the largest privately-owned hydropower generator in Bulgaria. Energo-Pro has a total installed capacity of 857 MW (34 hydropower plants with an installed capacity of 747 MW, and a gas turbine power plant with an installed capacity of 110 MW). Serving more than 2.5 million grid customers with 10.4 TWh of electricity distributed in Georgia and Bulgaria, it has a renewable power generation of 2.5 TWh (with 99% of electricity generated from hydropower sources).

Petr Z. Milev, CEO and Member of the Board of Directors for Energo-Pro, commented: “Since we began our sustainability journey many years ago, we have made a significant step forward in fulfilling our commitment to developing hydropower sustainably and the deployment of ambitious environmental, social and governance standards. Almost all our generated electricity is clean energy, and the carbon footprint of our distribution and supply business is modest. We believe that expanding sustainable hydropower generation will play a key role in the decarbonisation of the planet by diminishing the world’s dependence on fossil fuels.”

Pablo Valverde, Deputy CEO of IHA, added: “Energo-Pro understands the importance of demonstrating that going forward, the only acceptable hydropower is sustainable hydropower. Their efforts to implement the Hydropower Sustainability Standard in their Colombian project is a good example of how our members’ actions can strengthen our collective voice.”

