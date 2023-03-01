GreenFire Energy to develop advanced closed-loop testing capabilities at Baker Hughes well testing facility

GreenFire Energy Inc. will provide its advanced geothermal system (AGS), a closed-loop technology, as an industrial affiliate in the Wells2Watts Geothermal Energy Consortium. The consortium’s near-term focus is in using closed-loop geothermal technology to transform dry-non-productive geothermal wells and non-productive oil and gas wells into geothermal wells capable of producing electrical power.

GreenFire Energy’s AGS will be used in the first consortium project that will demonstrate the technology under many different reservoir and well conditions. Previously, the technology was used in the first field scale demonstration of closed-loop technology at the Coso geothermal field in Coso, California. The consortium project will run controlled closed-loop geothermal testing using a test well at Baker Hughes’ Energy Innovation Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The project will create the first of its kind closed-loop geothermal laboratory in the world. GreenFire Energy and strategic partner, Vallourec, will provide in-kind materials and labour for construction, testing, and piloting.

GreenFire Energy’s AGS, called GreenLoop, is a versatile closed-loop technology that can access the entire spectrum of geothermal and certain oil and gas resources that conventional technology cannot. The technology enables operators and developers to retrofit idle wells, expand existing fields, and develop new geothermal resources quickly and economically. Additionally, GreenLoop can be precisely tailored for optimal power generation and techno-economic feasibility in a variety of resources using well designs that include single-bore coaxial systems and multilaterals.

“Working with Baker Hughes and the other Wells2Watts Geothermal Energy Consortium members to advance our closed-loop technology to retrofit non-productive oil and gas wells is an extraordinary technical and economic opportunity for GreenFire Energy,” said Joseph Scherer, CEO, GreenFire Energy Inc.

