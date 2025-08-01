MEL commences construction on Tomuan hydroelectric power plant in Indonesia

PT Mulya Energi Lestari (MEL), a group company of Electric Power Development Co., Ltd (JPOWER), has commenced construction of the Tomuan hydroelectric power plant.

Established in 2016, MEL is an operating company engaged in the development, construction, and operation of hydroelectric power plants. J-POWER acquired 27.23% equity stake of MEL in November 2024.

The Tomuan hydroelectric power plant is one of the six projects owned by MEL (one operational, two under construction, and three under development) and is a run-of-river power plant with an installed capacity of 14.6 MW that will draw water from Tomuan River in the northeastern part of Lake Toba, located in the northern part of Sumatra, Indonesia.

Construction of the plant will proceed with the aim of commercial operation by August 2027.

