The Hydrogen Council welcomes four new members

The Hydrogen Council has announced that four new leading companies have joined the global CEO-led initiative to advance the role for hydrogen in the energy transition globally, bringing its membership total to 145.

Comprised initially of 13 international business leaders from the energy, transportation and manufacturing sectors, in just over five years, the Hydrogen Council now includes close to 150 multinational companies representing the entire hydrogen value chain.

Joining the Hydrogen Council as steering members are Japan’s Asahi Kasei Corporation, Japanese engineering corporation, IHI Corporation, and Canadian energy infrastructure company, TC Energy. Joining as a supporting member is Rotterdam-headquartered Advario, a global player in the storage industry.

These four new members are aligned with the Hydrogen Council’s three main objectives:

To increase visibility and recognition that hydrogen is a critical tool for energy systems and decarbonisation. To identify and unlock impediments to progress in the realisation of the great potential that hydrogen solutions bring to the pressing problems being faced including energy security, resilience and sustainability. To work with and provide recommendations to key stakeholders, such as policymakers, the business community, international agencies and civil society, to foster collaboration and meet shared climate goals.

Yoshinori Kanehana, Chairman of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, and Co-Chair of the Hydrogen Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome these four companies to the Hydrogen Council. The Council has seen strong growth this year with a total of 22 new members from a wide range of geographies and sectors. This highlights the rising interest in hydrogen and affirms hydrogen’s vital role to realise a cleaner and more sustainable society.”

Tom Linebarger, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Cummins Inc., and Co-Chair of the Hydrogen Council, added: “I am excited to welcome new members to the Hydrogen Council today. The continued growth in the council’s membership across diverse industries and geographies reflects the critical role that hydrogen will play in the transition to a decarbonised economy.”

Koshiro Kudo, President of Asahi Kasei Corporation, commented: “The promotion of hydrogen utilisation on a large scale is essential to realise a decarbonised society. Through participation in the Hydrogen Council initiative, we believe we can contribute to building a hydrogen value chain together with partners and achieve the decarbonisation goal.”

Hiroshi Ide, President of IHI Corporation, explained: “IHI is using its advanced technologies, including its fuel ammonia related technologies, to support decarbonisation throughout the world. As part of our efforts, IHI is focused on building value chains for ammonia and hydrogen.

“We consider that through the Hydrogen Council initiative, we can together promote the widespread use of hydrogen and ammonia as safe, affordable, and effective tools for rapid decarbonisation of electricity production, transportation, and other key industrial applications.”

François Poirier, President and CEO of TC Energy, stated “North American industry needs to make major strides in decarbonisation, and our customers are specifically demanding hydrogen solutions. TC Energy has a competitive footprint because of our existing asset base, and we are well positioned to produce, move, and store clean hydrogen to meet this demand. We look forward to collaborating with our peers on the Hydrogen Council to accelerate the evolution of the hydrogen economy.”

Bas Verkooijen, CEO of Advario, concluded: “Our membership reflects Advario’s strategic aspiration to play a front-runner role in developing the hydrogen value chain and overall hydrogen ecosystem, leveraging our expertise and capabilities in import and export structures and logistics solutions.

“We are deeply rooted in the belief that partnerships drive true progress, and trust that we can accelerate the energy transition together with the other members of the Hydrogen Council to realise a greener, more sustainable future.”

