Hydrogen trial project given go ahead by Ofgem

Ofgem’s Network Innovation Competition has approved a new offline hydrogen research facility to understand how transmission assets could be used to transport hydrogen to heat homes and deliver green energy to industry in the future.

The facility will be built from a range of decommissioned assets, to create a representative transmission network. Blends of hydrogen up to 100% will then be tested at transmission pressures, to assess how the assets perform.

The hydrogen research facility will remain separate from the main National Transmission System, allowing for testing to be undertaken in a controlled environment, with no risk to the safety and reliability of the existing gas transmission network.

Ofgem’s Network Innovation Competition will provide £9.07 million of funding, with the remaining amount coming from the project partners.

The aim is to start construction in 2021, with testing beginning in 2022.

DNV GL is the lead delivery partner designing, constructing, and operating the high-pressure hydrogen research facility at their site in Spadeadam, Cumbria, England. The HSE Science Division will support on the project, alongside academic partners Durham University and the University of Edinburgh.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), one of the UK’s Gas Distribution Networks, is contributing to the FutureGrid project. The H21 Phase 2 NIC project, led by NGN, is currently utilising the DNV GL Spadeadam research facility to build a microgrid distribution network alongside a terrace of three houses and Phase 1 research facility. The FutureGrid transmission facility will be connected to these projects to represent a complete hydrogen gas infrastructure for the future.