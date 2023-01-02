Enel enters exclusive negotiations with PPC on sale of all Romanian operations

Enel has announced that it has entered into an Exclusivity Agreement with Greek company Public Power Corporation S.A. (PPC) in relation to the potential disposal of all the equity stakes held by Enel Group in Romania (Target Assets).

During the exclusivity period, until the end of January 2023, the parties will negotiate the transaction documentation and PPC will carry out appropriate due diligence on the Target Assets. Upon completion of such due diligence, PPC’s board of directors will determine whether PPC will submit a binding offer to Enel. The parties will inform the market should they enter into a binding agreement on the transaction.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.