CorPower Ocean completes WEC trials

CorPower Ocean has reported that load-out and towing trials on the CorPower C4 Wave Energy Converter has been successfully completed.

As part of preparation for offshore installation at the Aguçadoura site in northern Portugal, the CorPower C4 system has been moved out from the quay-side ‘launch-pad’ at the port of Viana do Castelo, and offshore towing trials have been performed using local tugs.

These trials have proved the next steps of operations according to CorPower Ocean’s modular approach to delivering wave energy solutions at utility scale.

