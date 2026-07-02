World Bank approves Rogun hydropower plant financing

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors has approved the second phase of financing for the Rogun hydropower plant, which is expected to create over 30 000 direct and indirect jobs, provide 10 million people in Tajikistan with improved access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity, and expand renewable energy generation in Central Asia.

The Rogun hydropower plant anchors Tajikistan’s energy vision and supports its fiscal sustainability, job creation, and growth ambitions. The project will bring significant domestic and regional social and economic benefits. It will generate 14 400 GWh of renewable electricity annually – roughly 60% of today’s electricity generation in Tajikistan, closing the current gap in power supply and reducing chronic winter electricity shortages. The project will also enable exports to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and strengthen regional energy markets.

“In addition to reducing chronic power shortages, increased access to reliable electricity from the Rogun HPP will help power economic transformation and create jobs in Tajikistan,” said Najy Benhassine, the World Bank’s Director for the Central Asia region. “By increasing the supply of clean electricity, this transformational project will help power homes, businesses, and public services, creating employment opportunities in the country.”

“By facilitating electricity exports, the Rogun HPP will help revitalise the regional power market, allowing Central Asian countries to use their energy assets more efficiently,” added Charles Cormier, the World Bank’s Director for Infrastructure in Europe and Central Asia. “Enhanced regional connectivity is expected to reduce supply constraints in the region?and contribute to improved reliability?and energy security.”

This second phase of funding is supported by a US$300 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA) and will finance civil works, electromechanical equipment for power generation, and implementation support, including rigorous quality control, safety, as well as environmental and social measures, such as resettlement and livelihood restoration for affected households. It also strengthens monitoring and forecasting to improve reservoir operations and flood risk management for downstream communities.

The government of Tajikistan has committed to a Benefit-Sharing Program that devotes a percentage of project revenues to address priority social needs of vulner-able populations across the country and augment Tajikistan’s existing social safety nets.

At the request of the Government of Tajikistan, the World Bank leads the Rogun Coordination Group (RCG), a group of development partners that have approved or have expressed interest in supporting the completion of the project, including Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), CDP (Italy), the European Commis-sion (EC), the European Investment Bank (EIB), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), the OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund), the Qatar Fund for Development (QFD), and the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD).

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