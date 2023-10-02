INEOS Inovyn becomes Europe’s first green hydrogen ISCC PLUS fully certificated producer

INEOS Inovyn is the largest operator of electrolysis technology in Europe, producing 60 000 tpy of low-carbon hydrogen across multiple sites.

The company has achieved a new ISCC certification, reflecting its ambition to reduce carbon emissions. From June 2023, hydrogen production at the group’s Antwerp site is now certified under ISCC PLUS – a global voluntary certification programme for bio-based, circular and renewable raw materials across all markets.

It makes INEOS Inovyn the first certified company in Europe to have its required greenhouse gas data fully audited, providing added value to customers by enabling the traceability of sustainable materials along supply chains. Customers using its renewable hydrogen will now be able to develop sustainable downstream products which benefit from this certification – along with reducing their Scope 3 emissions.

The company’s Antwerp site produces hydrogen through chlor-alkali electrolysis – the electrolysis of brine producing chlorine, caustic soda/potash, sodium hypo-chlorite, and hydrogen. The electricity used to produce this hydrogen comes directly from wind turbines off Belgium’s North Coast.

“We use renewable electricity from existing and local Power Purchase Agreements to produce renewable hydrogen. I’m proud that our hydrogen is now labelled renewable-energy-derived material and hope this drives the market towards greater sustainability,” explained Wouter Bleukx, Business Director Hydrogen, INEOS Inovyn. “Hydrogen produced from the chlor-alkali industry is vital as the European hydrogen market grows, this ISCC PLUS certification means there is only one product on the market today with robust and transparent sustainability credentials.”

