Nepal to become a centre of excellence in sustainable hydropower with new partnership

The International Hydropower Association’s (IHA) sustainability team and the Nepal Hydropower Association have partnered to train over 60 professionals on the Hydropower Sustainability Standard.

Supported by the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad) and in association with Bizbell, the training will support the hydropower industry in implementing the standard to improve project performance and attract green finance.

“This training is a milestone in bringing key stakeholders onto one platform to work towards introducing the Hydropower Sustainability Standard to Nepal,” commented Arun Rajauria, General Secretary of Nepal Hydropower Association.

The partnership is focused on improving the sustainability of hydropower in the region, with a view to the Nepal Hydropower Association becoming a centre of excellence for sustainable hydropower development in South Asia.

Starting with Certified User training, the partnership will lead a programme of work including training courses, workshops on key sustainability issues, and an assessment of a hydropower project using the internationally recognised Hydropower Sustainability Standard.

Through this programme, professionals across Nepal will learn how to measure and upgrade the sustainability performance of hydropower projects and make in-formed choices throughout a project’s lifecycle.

The Secretary of Nepal’s Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Dinesh Kumar Ghimire, added: “The ministry will put our best efforts to support the implementation of the Hydropower Sustainability Standard and I hope the standard will be instrumental in fulfilling our sustainable development goals.”

Hydropower plays a vital role in Nepal’s energy system, and as the country’s economy rapidly grows, power demand will also rise. In order to reach net zero targets and protect the country’s environment, it is vital that all new sources of electricity are developed and operated sustainably.

Founder of Bizbell, Sushil Pokharel, commented: “Adoption of international guidelines of sustainable hydropower development will help us to unlock investment opportunities in Nepal. It’s equally important to uplift the lives of local community.”

Alain Kilajian, Senior Sustainability Specialist at IHA, concluded: “We are excited to be partnering with NHA to make Nepal a model for sustainable hydropower development in the region. Our collaboration aims to train local professionals to identify and support socially and environmentally responsible hydropower projects.

“This is a crucial time for the Nepalese hydropower sector, and we hope our partnership can help bring long-term benefits not only to local communities affected by these projects but also to the wider Nepalese society.”

