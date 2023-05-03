Airswift collaborates with Greenbackers to support cleantech start-ups of the future

Airswift, the global workforce solutions provider for the global energy, process, infrastructure, mining, and technology sectors, has announced a new collaboration with Greenbackers Investment Capital, a specialist venture firm focused on climate and cleantech capital. The partnership will see Airswift provide talent acquisition, consulting, global employment, and mobility services to cleantech start-ups as they accelerate the energy transition.

Airswift’s experts have extensive experience in providing workforce solutions to the energy industry and have evolved alongside the market to deliver services to clean energy projects, from hydrogen to CCUS to hydropower.. Through this new collaboration, Airswift will be the official employment agency for Greenbackers’ platform, where a portfolio of climate and clean technology start-ups, investors, and suppliers will have access to Airswift’s global resources of human capital.

Backed by Greenbackers’ funding, cleantech small businesses and entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to scale up their vital technologies at speed. Airswift’s ability to supply the most highly skilled people anywhere in the world will support start-ups in achieving growth targets and net-zero goals.

Sam Cross, President – Americas at Airswift, commented: “We are committed to supporting companies developing the vital technologies needed for a successful energy transition. That mission continues globally through our partnership with Greenbackers. Our Global Energy Talent Index 2023 indicates how the energy transition is creating opportunities to develop new markets, for example in batteries and biofuels, and a highly mobile workforce of top talent is required to achieve this. Through this strategic partnership, entrepreneurs can secure funding and acquire the talent they need to contribute to a greener future, ensuring the right skills are in the right locations, all achieved by one platform.”

Robert Hokin, Managing Partner, Greenbackers Investment Capital, added: “It’s great to be partnering with Airswift, to help ensure our climate and cleantech start-ups not only get access to the financial capital they need to succeed, but also the human capital and talent acquisition resources that Airswift can provide. Airswift’s in-depth knowledge and expertise in sourcing the world’s best talent really sets them apart and Greenbackers are delighted to have joined in partnership together as we continue to grow our support network and fund new and exciting tech start-ups.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.