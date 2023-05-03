Fusion Fuel signs green hydrogen equipment supply contract with CSIC

Fusion Fuel has formally entered into a €2.46 million equipment supply contract with Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC) for a 550 kW solar-to-green hydrogen project in Zaragoza, Spain. The company had previously been selected as the ‘best value proposal’ following the public tender for the project, which will be developed for Instituto de Carboquímica, a research centre within CSIC.

CSIC, also known as the Spanish National Research Council, is a public research institution dedicated to promoting innovation, scientific research, and technological development. Founded in 1939, CSIC has become one of the most prestigious research organisations in Europe, with over 10 000 employees and 120 institutes across the country. Its mission is to generate and transfer knowledge for the benefit of society, with a particular emphasis on solving some of the most pressing challenges facing Spain and the world, such as climate change, health, energy, and food security.

The project entails the development of an on-premises green hydrogen production and dispensing system for mobility in Zaragoza, along with supplementary solar photovoltaic generation and an energy storage system. The project will be developed in cooperation with Zoilo Ríos service stations and will be supported by nearly €6 million in funds from the European Recovery and Resilience Facility (PTI-TransEner +). Included within the scope of the project are integrated controls for the entire facility, incorporating service station needs and power grid exchange, along with production and demand forecasting. Its final purpose is to serve as a model for the future hydrogen refuelling infrastructure in Spain.

Fusion Fuel’s scope is limited to the supply of 22 of its HEVO-Solar units, along with the balance of plant equipment for water purification and hydrogen compression and storage to 500 bar. The company expects to deliver the equipment to the project in 3Q23.

Frederico Chaves, Fusion Fuel’s Co-Head, commented: “We are thrilled to have our proposal selected by CSIC, one of Europe’s premier research institutions, in what was a first-of-its-kind green hydrogen tender by a public entity in Spain. This project builds off our pioneering solar-to-hydrogen refuelling facility for Exolum in Madrid, which we are in the process of commissioning, and brings us another step closer to achieving our revenue guidance for this year.”

Luis Valiño, CSIC Researcher and Principal Investigator for the project, re-marked: “I am delighted to have Fusion Fuel's cutting-edge hydrogen generation technology on board, as it perfectly complements both the research and practical driven character of the rest of the project.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.