Exergy signs contract with EDC for Mahanagdong geothermal power plant

Exergy International, a global provider of clean energy technology, leader in new generation geothermal ORC power plants, has signed a new contract with Energy Development Corporation (EDC) for the supply of a 28 MWe binary system in Leyte, Eastern Visayas, the Philippines. The project will be an expansion of the Mahanagdong 180 MWe single flash power plant, exploiting the available unused brine to produce additional electricity without requiring any geothermal field development.

The new power plant will utilise Exergy’s advanced ORC technology equipped with radial outflow turbine providing high efficiency and reliability, thus maximising geothermal resource exploitation. Exergy is in charge of the design and supply of the complete technological solution and relative equipment. The ORC design consists of a two-pressure level cycle with two turbines coupled to a single generator and a water-cooled condensing system with cooling towers. It includes a brine acid dosing system to guarantee its appropriate exploitation without risks on the resource, and a DCS control system which will control the whole new power plant and will be inte-grated in the EDC control system architecture.

The construction will be executed by JGC Philippines Inc. acting as EPC contractor in partnership with Exergy. JGC Philippines has been providing EPC and operation and maintenance services in the Philippines for over 30 years. With a remarkable track record and strong execution capabilities they will be a key partner to Exergy in the project.

Once in operation the power plant will contribute to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions by delivering clean, reliable and stable geothermal energy, available 24/7 to local communities and industries.

This is the second order awarded to Exergy by EDC after the successful completion of the Mindanao brine recovery project in 2022.

Luca Pozzoni, General Manager of Exergy International, commented: “We are honoured we have been once again preferred by EDC for the Mahanagdong power plant execution. This new order gives us the opportunity to continue a fruitful collaboration, contributing to EDC’s mission for a decarbonised future.”

“I want to congratulate my team on their commitment and hard work for the achievement of this target project, and Marco Frassinetti, who personally led the development of all the activities since the beginning. This is an important reference in our portfolio that will help us to expand our business in the Asia Pacific region, an area with a significant geothermal potential still unexploited, where Exergy is invest-ing resources and efforts to further develop its presence.”

