Dutch government awards RWE grant for electrolyser project

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) has granted RWE a funding of €551 million for its 100 MW (nominal installed capacity) electrolysis project near the Magnum Power Station in Eemshaven. This has been awarded as part of the Sustainable Energy Production and Climate Transition Incentive Scheme (SDE++) run by the Dutch government.

Sopna Sury, Chief Operating Officer for Hydrogen at RWE Generation, said: “It is fantastic to have secured government funding so soon after also obtaining the necessary permits. Both milestones are critical steps towards realising of the OranjeWind Electrolyser project. Once operational, it will help advance the decarbonisation of industry in the Netherlands.”

RWE plans to power the electrolyser with green electricity generated by the OranjeWind offshore wind farm, which the company is currently building together with its joint venture partner TotalEnergies. In October 2024, the OranjeWind Electrolyser project received approval for construction and environmental permits.

The next project phases include FEED, identification of construction partners and secure offtake before a financial investment decision for the OranjeWind electrolyser can be taken.

