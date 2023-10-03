GEIDCO and IHA sign agreement

China has built over two-thirds of the world's new installed hydropower capacity in the past 20 years. It now has almost 2.5 times as much capacity as any other country. As the rest of the world wakes up to the need for increased capacity, much of it will look to Chinese expertise, technology and capital to build.

In order to facilitate the knowledge sharing between China and the rest of the world, the International Hydropower Association (IHA) are pleased to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Global Energy Interconnection Cooperation and Development Organization (GEIDCO).

This MoU will make the most of opportunities for information-sharing, co-hosting events, and driving advocacy and outreach with stakeholders including those in energy, finance, water, key national governments and NGOs to make the case of sustainable hydropower and interconnectivity.

Pablo Valverde, Deputy CEO IHA, said: “China continues to lead the world in terms of new hydropower technologies. GEIDCO’s work in driving the delivery of sustainable and modern energy for all is at the heart of why partnerships like ours are so important and it is great to be here in Beijing with my GEIDCO colleagues to celebrate that.”

GEIDO commented: “GEIDO and IHA have had a solid foundation of collaboration over the years, and we look forward to continuing to deliver net zero together as a result of this MoU.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia.