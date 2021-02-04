SUEZ and SIPEnR team up on green hydrogen

SUEZ and SIPEnR, a subsidiary of SIPPEREC, join forces and innovate together with the creation of the company “H2 Créteil” to build a green hydrogen production and distribution plant at the Energy-from-Waste (EfW) Unit of the Val-de-Marne Joint Syndicate for the Treatment of Urban Waste (SMITDUVM) in Créteil, near Paris, France.

The facility will be commissioned by the end of 2022. This innovation will provide a carbon-free energy solution to all green mobility actors in the areas of Grand Paris Sud Est Avenir, Paris Est Marne et Bois, Grand-Orly Seine Bièvre territories and more broadly the Paris region.

The hydrogen plant project at the Créteil EfW will convert electricity produced from the combustion of household waste into hydrogen using an electrolysis process. Locally produced, this carbon-free energy solution that meets all current standards will guarantee a stable price for users, independent of the ups and downs and uncertainties of the fossil fuel markets.

The plant will initially have a production and distribution capacity of 500 kg/d of hydrogen, covering the equivalent consumption of 500 cars travelling 100 km/d. Produced as needs dictate, the hydrogen will be available to public vehicles such as buses, household waste trucks, special vehicles for local authorities and utility vehicles, in an area known for intensive transport activity nearby Orly airport and the highway (A86). The modular unit will ultimately distribute up to 1 tpd of hydrogen, preventing the emission of at least 1300 tpy of CO 2 .

The establishment of this plant, backed by the French Environment and Energy Management Agency (ADEME) and the Île-de-France region, on the SMITDUVM site, is in line with the territories’ aim to develop alternatives and provide greener solutions to intensive mobility (heavy trucks, public transports, utility vehicles and local authority fleets). It is also one of the stages of the development plan initiated three years ago by VALO’MARNE , including the commissioning of carbon sinks and the additional supply of steam for the local district heating network. As a result, it fully aligns with local energy transition and environmental policies as well as the hydrogen plan in France. Under this plan, €7 billion, €2 billion of which as part of the stimulus plan in 2021 and 2022, will be injected by 2030 into research and development in a sector that creates employment and enhances air quality and the climate.

Jacques J.P. Martin, President of SIPPEREC: “This project is part of SIPPEREC’s DNA and its semi-public company SIPEnR: encourage and pool expertise and be proactive in innovations that foster the energy and digital transition. This green hydrogen production and distribution plant will benefit air quality and the climate, as well as the economy in the local area concerned and its population.”

Axel Urgin, President of SMITDUVM: “The hydrogen production plant, which will be commissioned in 2022 at our Energy-from-Waste plant in Créteil, is part of the fundamental project that we initiated in 2018 to make Valo’Marne an exemplary circular economy and inclusive platform, a pilot in environmental innovations with high energy and environmental efficiency, air quality and now clean mobility.”

