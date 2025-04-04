Eco Wave Power secures final permit for wave energy project in the Port of LA

Eco Wave Power, a leading onshore wave energy technology company, has been granted Revocable Permit 25-05 by the Port of Los Angeles for the construction and demonstration of its wave energy technology at Berth 70 in San Pedro, California. The permit was approved and executed on behalf of the Executive Director, Eugene D. Seroka, on 27 March 2025.

This permit is the final approval required for Eco Wave Power to commence construction of its pilot project, following it receiving a federal Nationwide Permit (NWP) 52 for Water-Based Renewable Energy Generation Pilot Projects granted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in November 2024. With all necessary permits secured, the company is set to move forward with implementation, which is expected to be completed within 2 – 3 months.

The pilot project, co-funded by Shell Marine Renewable Energy (Shell MRE), marks a significant milestone in advancing clean energy solutions by utilising wave power to generate electricity. Under the permit, Eco Wave Power is authorised to utilise approximately 10 396 ft2 of land and 2016 ft2 of water area for the installation and operation of its cutting-edge wave energy conversion system.

The project, developed in partnership with AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, will involve installing up to eight wave energy floaters on the piles of an existing concrete wharf structure at Municipal Pier One. An energy conversion unit, consisting of two 20-ft shipping containers, will be placed on the wharf deck and connected to the floaters. With the conversion unit already shipped and located on-site, Eco Wave Power plans to complete installation by the end of 2Q25.

“This permit represents a major step forward for Eco Wave Power’s expansion into the US market,” said Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power. “We are excited to collaborate with the Port of Los Angeles, AltaSea, and Shell MRE to bring our innovative, sustainable energy technology to one of the most significant ports in the country.”

Terry Tamminen, CEO of AltaSea, added: “At AltaSea, we are dedicated to fostering cutting-edge solutions for the blue economy, and Eco Wave Power’s innovative technology is a prime example of that commitment. We are thrilled to support this project as it sets the stage for wave energy’s viability in the US.”

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimates that wave energy has the potential to generate over 1400 TWh/y – enough to power approximately 130 million homes. This pilot project is a crucial step toward the commercialisation of wave energy as a reliable and clean source of renewable power, further strengthening Eco Wave Power’s position as a leader in the industry.

