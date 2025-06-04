TPG Rise Climate acquires Aurora Energy Research

Aurora Energy Research has been acquired by TPG Rise Climate, the climate investing platform of global alternative asset management firm TPG. As part of the transaction, the company’s existing private equity sponsors, CGE Partners, 22C Capital, and Aurora’s CEO John Feddersen will all make significant reinvestments in the business.

Leveraging TPG’s extensive resources and expertise, Aurora will be well-positioned to enter its next phase of growth and innovation, while continuing to deliver meaningful impact, directly advancing the mission and investment objectives of both the company and the Rise Climate Fund.

Aurora Energy Research is a leading global provider of power market forecasting and analytics for critical investment and financing decisions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Oxford, UK, the company operates out of 17 offices worldwide covering Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. Aurora’s comprehensive services include market outlook packages for energy industry participants, advisory support, and innovative software solutions.

TPG was founded in San Francisco in 1992, with US$251 billion of assets under management, and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across a broadly diversified set of strategies, including private equity, impact, credit, real estate, and market solutions, and its unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion.

Dr John Feddersen, Founder and CEO of Aurora Energy Research, commented: “This investment represents a major milestone along Aurora’s journey. TPG Rise Climate’s portfolio is driving the energy transition forward globally and we’re delighted to have the opportunity to contribute to this exceptional track record.”

Edward Beckley, Partner at TPG, added: “With increasing power demand across the globe, Aurora’s service offering has already proved invaluable, and we expect it to have strong growth prospects in the US, Asia, and beyond.”

Jamie Gilbert, Business Unit Partner at TPG Rise Climate, said: “Increased visibility into data and analytics for the power industry will continue to be a strategic differentiator for providers, and we are excited to partner with John, CGE, and 22C to accelerate Aurora’s growth.”

Chloe Holding Curtis, Partner at CGE, concluded: “We are proud to have supported John and his team at Aurora in its growth journey to date and are delighted to remain investors alongside management, TPG Rise and 22C in this next phase of growth.”

This transaction represents a landmark deal in the data and analytics sector, and specifically the energy and commodities vertical. It is expected to close in 2H25, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Arma Partners acted as the financial advisor to Aurora Energy Research on this transaction.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.