ATB Riva Calzoni joins the IHA

ATB Riva Calzoni has become a member of the International Hydropower Association (IHA), reinforcing its commitment to advancing sustainable hydropower through innovative hydromechanical engineering and global collaboration.

Founded in 1903 and headquartered in Italy, ATB Riva Calzoni is a leading turnkey supplier of hydromechanical equipment for dams, hydropower plants, and pumped storage projects. The company operates worldwide, delivering engineered solutions that support the reliable and efficient operation of critical energy infrastructure.

Hydropower is playing an increasingly strategic role in the global energy transition, providing renewable electricity, grid flexibility, and long-duration energy storage. Through its IHA membership, ATB Riva Calzoni aims to engage with the global hydropower community, share technical expertise and contribute to the advancement of international best practice across the sector.

Among the company's recent landmark projects is the Site C clean energy project in British Columbia, Canada, where it delivered the complete package of hydromechanical equipment together with 10-m diameter penstock expansion joints for the 1100 MW development. ATB Riva Calzoni is also supporting Snowy 2.0 in Australia, supplying and installing S690 penstocks and draft tube steel linings for the largest pumped storage project currently under construction in the Southern Hemisphere.

By combining precision engineering with proven technologies, ATB Riva Calzoni delivers solutions that minimise environmental impact while maximising efficiency, reliability and long-term performance throughout the lifecycle of hydropower assets.

IHA CEO, Eddie Rich, said: “ATB Riva Calzoni brings valuable engineering expertise and decades of experience delivering hydromechanical solutions for hydropower projects around the world. Their work supports the reliable operation of critical renewable energy infrastructure and we are delighted to welcome them to the IHA family.”

Enrico Camparada, CEO of ATB Riva Calzoni S.p.A., added: “At our company, we believe that sustainable hydropower is not only about the responsible use of natural resources, but also about how we design, engineer, and manufacture our solutions. By aligning our production processes with the highest sustainability standards, we ensure that every component we deliver reflects our commitment to minimising environmental impact while maximising efficiency and reliability. We are engaged to support the global transition to clean energy with solutions that are sustainable across their entire lifecycle.”

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