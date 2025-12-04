AFRY to conduct key studies for hydropower plant in Zambia

AFRY has been awarded a contract by the Zambezi River Authority – a bilateral organisation jointly owned by Zambia and Zimbabwe – to update the feasibility study and environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) for the Batoka Gorge Hydro-Electric Scheme.

The facility will be located in the Batoka Gorge, approximately 47 km downstream of Victoria Falls, and is expected to have an installed capacity of up to 2400 MW.

“We are committed to advancing sustainable hydropower solutions utilising the potential of the Zambezi River. Hydropower is a cornerstone of the global energy transition, and we are delighted to be part of empowering communities with reliable, renewable energy solutions that stand the test of time,” said Ernst Zeller, Segment Head, Hydro at AFRY.

As part of the assignment, AFRY will review the previous study and update it with a detailed study that evaluates the technical, economic, and operational viability of the project with an objective to optimise the layout and the operation of the plant. The scope also includes a careful examination of the project design, with specific focus on hydrology and climate change, installed capacity, reservoir operation and energy production, and the corresponding transmission system.

AFRY’s assignment also involves the updating of the ESIA and reviewing of the implementation schedule and preparing tender documents.

