H2Carrier and Anori co-operate to deliver a large PtX project in Greenland

H2Carrier AS and the Greenland based company Anori A/S have signed a letter of intent with the purpose of developing the first commercial wind farm in Greenland with subsequent production and export of green ammonia. The wind farm is projected to comprise 1.5 GW renewable energy which will supply power to H2Carrier’s floating production vessel for hydrogen and green ammonia, the so-called P2XFloaterTM. Green ammonia will be stored in tanks onboard the vessel, then exported to smaller shipping vessels and carried to the international market for ammonia. This large project will enable Greenland to play a key role within global decarbonisation.

H2Carrier has developed a proprietary design for a vessel which will produce, store, and export green ammonia, the P2XFloater. This design has been developed in a close co-operation with leading engineering firms in Norway. As far as H2Carrier is aware, the P2XFloater is the first of its kind to be launched on a global basis capable of producing hydrogen and ammonia on an industrial scale. The P2XFloater is based on well-proven technologies from floating production of oil and gas (FPSOs) in combination with control systems which optimise renewable power, electrolysers, and the Haber-Bosch-process for production of ammonia. H2Carrier will build, own/lease, and operate a fleet of P2XFloater on PtX projects globally.

CEO of H2Carrier, Mårten Lunde, stated: “All industrial use of ammonia at present is associated with significant emissions of CO 2 . By building on established and proven technologies with a strong safety track record from oil and gas, we have developed zero carbon solutions for ammonia, which is a key ingredient in agriculture and the food industry. Greenland is uniquely positioned to take a leading role internationally for supply of green ammonia and locally, a significant industrial project of this magnitude will be important to the Greenland society by way of employment opportunities and positive economic impact. We are proud to co-operate on this project with Anori which express and reflects values and attitudes that we are confident will be valued by the society in Greenland.”

“At present, less than 1% of the global ammonia consumption globally is produced from renewable energy. We need to turn this around the come closer to 100% as soon as possible in order to reach the targets of the Paris agreement,” said Nicolai Fossar Fabritius, the Chairman of Anori, who prior to co-founding the company worked several years as a director of the Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas.

The CEO of Anori, Palle Christiansen, commented: “We are proud to co-operate with H2Carrier, and we all feel humble when embarking on this significant project which has a huge export potential for Greenland.” He added: “Greenland is well positioned to realise such a project. We have space and such a project will not prevent other activities or projects. Greenland has attractive wind resources and ample access to clean water. Clients are based internationally, and Greenland will benefit from new employment and export revenues. This is a win/win project – from the climate to the treasury.”

Finally, Mr Lunde from H2Carrier concluded: “The innovative P2XFloater design represents a cost and time efficient and flexible solution for production of green ammonia in an industrial scale at a competitive price. The demand for green ammonia is rapidly increasing due to the industrial decarbonisation. This is an attractive project at the right location at the right time.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.