McDermott receives green hydrogen award

McDermott has announced that its CB&I Storage Solutions business has been awarded a contract by New Jersey Natural Gas for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of a power-to-gas facility in Howell, New Jersey, US.

The facility will use solar power to produce green hydrogen for injection into an existing natural gas distribution network for home and commercial use.

"Green hydrogen is critical to power a carbon-free future," said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President of CB&I Storage Solutions. "As the energy industry seeks opportunities to reduce its impact on the environment, our proven project execution model is positioned to deliver the next generation of sustainable energy infrastructure."

Initial engineering activities are underway in Plainfield, Illinois; project completion is expected in 2021.