ABB and Sage Geosystems unearth geothermal energy opportunities

ABB and Sage Geosystems, a geothermal baseload and energy storage company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement to collaborate on developing energy storage and geothermal generation facilities.

These facilities will utilise natural heat from the earth’s core to produce clean electricity.

The collaboration will allow ABB to support Sage’s agreement with Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to deliver up to 150 MW of geothermal baseload power at a location east of the Rocky Mountains in the US. The first phase of the project is expected to be operational by 2027.

Within the main MoU scope, ABB will investigate how its automation, electrification, and digital technology can be deployed at geothermal sites around the world to maximise energy efficiency and reliability. This may include supplying a distributed control system, electrical infrastructure architecture, and digital solutions such as asset performance management, process optimisation, and cybersecurity systems. The partnership also has the potential to develop solutions for Sage’s energy storage technology which can be paired with intermittent renewable resources such as solar and wind.

Cindy Taff, CEO of Sage Geosystems, noted: “We are focused on scaling our proprietary geopressured geothermal systems (GGS) technology – our partnership with ABB will advance the widespread deployment of next generation geothermal. Unlike traditional renewable energy sources, geothermal solutions, including energy storage and base load power generation, can provide an on-demand source of clean energy that is available 24 hours per day and 365 days per year.”

Geothermal energy has the potential to be an important contributor to the future energy mix, with enhanced geothermal systems emitting little to no greenhouse gases1. The GGS process involves pumping fluid at pressure into a manmade subsurface reservoir. After the stored water is heated to more than 150°C, leveraging pressure or mechanical energy, it can be released back to the surface to pass through heat exchangers and turbines to generate electricity. In the US alone, it is thought that geothermal energy could capture enough natural heat resources to power more than 65 million homes2.

Per Erik Holsten, President of ABB Energy Industries, added: “To be able to exploit the potential of geothermal energy to enable a low carbon society, we need cross-industry collaborations to drive advancements in the technology. Sage’s GGS offers the ability to produce low carbon electricity, as well as an energy storage solution, and can play an important role in the energy transition alongside other measures.”

Geothermal energy is set to build on the current 0.3% market share of the world’s power supply, according to Rystad Energy3. Installed geothermal capacity stands at 16.8 GW worldwide currently, but this is expected to reach 28 GW by 2030 and upwards of 110 GW by 2050. The market growth trajectory is expected to attract investments totalling over US$120 billion between now and 2035.

