North Wales tidal energy project expands to support green growth

The Welsh Government has given consent for the Morlais tidal scheme, North Wales, which is set to become the largest tidal energy project in Europe.

Owned and managed by Ynys Môn social enterprises, Menter Môn, the Morlais tidal scheme is the first of its kind globally and will be operational from 2026. The Welsh Government has taken an £8 million equity stake in the project to ensure progress.

The Anglesey site has the potential to generate enough energy for up to 180 000 Welsh households, offering a ‘plug and play’ model for developers of tidal energy devices. This will help reduce costs as operations are scaled up to generate clean electricity.

The Welsh Government investment will help fund the Cydnerth phase of the project, which will see the grid connection strengthened at Parc Cybi, Holyhead.

Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy, and Planning, noted: “We want to make Wales a world centre for emerging tidal technologies and this is a positive start. Our investment will support Menter Môn Morlais to scale up capacity and develop an industrial cluster for tidal energy in North Wales, whilst delivering jobs and growth through its technology, keeping the value local. This will further benefit clean energy suppliers of all sizes and will position Wales positively within the energy transition.”

Dafydd Gruffydd, Managing Director of Menter Môn, commented: “We welcome the minister’s announcement, which strengthens our ability to deliver clean energy and local jobs through the Morlais project. This funding supports our vision to position North Wales as a leader in tidal energy innovation, creating opportunities for growth and collaboration across the region.”

John Idris Jones, Chair of Menter Môn Morlais Ltd, added: “This funding demonstrates the Welsh Government’s commitment to renewable energy and the significant role tidal power can play in our energy future. Projects like Morlais not only unlock the potential of our natural resources, but also lay the foundation for a resilient, green economy in North Wales.”

