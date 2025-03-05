Eco Wave Power commences infrastructure enhancements for Portugal wave energy project

Eco Wave Power Global, a leader in onshore wave energy technology, has initiated critical infrastructure enhancements at its wave energy project in Porto, Portugal, where the company is implementing its first 1 MW project.

The Porto project, Eco Wave Power’s first MW-scale wave energy venture in Portugal, expected to be finalised during 2026, aims to harness ocean wave energy to generate sustainable electricity. Central to this initiative is the transformation of ‘The Gallery’, an existing breakwater tunnel, into a state-of-the-art facility housing the company’s wave energy conversion equipment. Upon completion, The Gallery will also feature an underwater wave energy museum and education centre, offering visitors an immersive experience into the world of renewable energy.

To prepare The Gallery for equipment installation and public engagement, Eco Wave Power is undertaking the following key activities:

Sand and debris removal: Clearing accumulated materials to ensure a clean and safe environment for both equipment and visitors.

Structural reinforcements: Replacing doors and windows to enhance the integrity and security of the facility.

Waterproofing measures: Sealing points of water ingress to maintain optimal operational conditions.

Following the completion of the infrastructure enhancements, Eco Wave Power will advance to the next phase of the project which includes the production and deployment of its proprietary wave energy technology. The project aims to support Portugal’s renewable energy strategy, which targets 85% renewable electricity generation by 2030, while also serving as a model for global expansion.

Eco Wave Power has engaged MOQ Engineering, a Portuguese engineering firm, to perform the final design and load calculations for the project. MOQ brings expertise in structural and civil engineering solutions, employing technologies such as building information modelling (BIM) and parametric design to ensure the highest safety and efficiency standards. Their involvement strengthens the project’s foundation and aligns with Eco Wave Power’s commitment to delivering sustainable wave energy solutions.

Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power, commented: “This milestone underscores our commitment to delivering a robust and scalable wave energy solution in Portugal. By addressing critical infrastructure requirements and working with engineering experts like MOQ, we are looking forward to a smooth installation process and setting the foundation for energy generation from ocean waves.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.