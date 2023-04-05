Iberdrola signs Mexican renewables memorandum of understanding

The Chairman of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, and the President of the Mexican government, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, have met and announced the start of a new phase following the signing of an agreement of intent between subsidiaries of Iberdrola México and México Infrastructure Partners (MIP).

The operation will be supported by the government of Mexico through the financial support of the Mexican National Infrastructure Fund (Fonadin) and other public financial entities.

Iberdrola, firmly committed to renewable energy development in Mexico

Iberdrola confirms its commitment to Mexico by reaffirming its leadership as the leading private generator of renewable energy with the backing of the Federal government to continue operating its assets under market conditions and drive the energy transition in the country.

In addition, Iberdrola Mexico will continue to serve its existing customers, and both parties will work together to try to resolve the various disputes that have arisen in the country in recent years.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of the Mexican government, has declared that “the agreement reached with Iberdrola, which allows progress to be made in the implementation of Mexico’s new energy policy, marks the beginning of a new stage in which the company will actively participate in the country’s renewable energy development.”

Ignacio Galán, Chairman of Iberdrola, said that “Iberdrola is grateful for the support and flexibility shown by the Mexican government in reaching this agreement, and considers Mexico a strategic country with potential for growth and expansion, where it will show its support for Mexico and the state by developing renewable capacity.”

