Henkel closes acquisition of Seal for Life

Henkel has completed the acquisition of the US-based Seal for Life Industries LLC from Arsenal Capital Partners (USA). Seal for Life is a specialised supplier of protective coating and sealing solutions in a broad variety of infrastructure markets such as renewable energy, oil and gas, and water. The signing of the transaction took place in February 2024.

As infrastructure ages and sustainability gains ever more prominence, the necessity for repair solutions that enhance asset longevity is becoming more apparent. Consequently, maintenance and repair solutions for industrial, civil, and municipal applications are gaining heightened importance.

“This acquisition underscores our dedication to create a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) growth platform and it positions us to expand our offerings in future-oriented markets such as renewable energy and water supply. We are excited to have this deal closed and accelerate our integration together with Critica Infra-structure in providing our growing customer base additional value with an expanded solution offering,” said Mark Dorn, Executive Vice President and globally responsible for Henkel’s Adhesive Technologies business unit.

The acquisition seamlessly aligns with Henkel’s expanding MRO portfolio by introducing complementary repair solutions that significantly bolster the company's commitment to advancing the sustainability megatrend.

“As a company, we are deeply committed to sustainability, and this acquisition further solidifies that commitment. The portfolio of solutions we have acquired emphasises corrosion protection, extending infrastructure lifespan and minimising environmental impact through reduced replacements,” added Csaba Szendrei, Corporate Senior Vice President and Global Head of the Craftsmen, Construction and Professional Division at Henkel Adhesive Technologies.

With a worldwide production network, Seal for Life operates on a global scale. Its product portfolio comprises innovative coating and sealing solutions, such as heat-shrink sleeves, visco-elastic coatings, epoxy and urethane coatings, fire protection, insulation, and sound-dampening coatings. Leveraging application expertise, these solutions, marketed under renowned industry brands including STOPAQ®, CANUSA®, COVALENCE®, LIFELAST®, lead the way in protecting and retrofit-ting various customer infrastructure, such as pipelines and piles.

“MRO represent a pivotal growth sector for our organisation, presenting significant opportunities for pioneering solutions that protect, retrofit, and digitally monitor infrastructure while advancing sustainability objectives. This strategic transaction represents another crucial milestone in our ongoing efforts to cultivate a robust growth platform within our MRO business to add more value to our customers’ operations and help them reach their targets. Coupled with the Critica Infrastructure acquisition closed in 2023, and our strong Loctite MRO solutions, we are well positioned to deliver on our strategy,” commented Dr. Kourosh Bahrami, Corporate Vice President and Global Head of the General Manufacturing and Maintenance business at Henkel Adhesive Technologies.

