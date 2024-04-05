KenGen approves implementation of GreenFire’s GreenFire’s GreenLoop

GreenFire Energy Inc. has been approved by Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) to commence implementation of GreenFire’s GreenLoop® technology in a geothermal well in the Olkaria Geothermal field in Kenya. The demonstration aims to generate electricity from a well not currently producing steam with a view of implementing GreenLoop broadly in KenGen’s applicable geothermal resources. The KenGen and GreenFire Energy collaboration aims to accelerate the generation of geothermal energy in Kenya and beyond.

Kenya is one of the top 10 largest geothermal energy producers in the world with KenGen being at the forefront in driving the global energy transition. Over the next 10 years, the company intends to expand its renewables by 3000 MW, mostly drawn from geothermal found abundantly in the Rift Valley region in Kenya. Amongst KenGen’s 2024 priorities is the focus on new technologies to enhance electricity generation through initiatives to up-rate existing assets and rehabilitate power plants. KenGen currently generates 799 MW from geothermal, which is 85% of the country’s geothermal installed capacity, and aims to produce over 50% of its electricity requirements from geothermal energy by 2030.

GreenFire Energy has developed a versatile, closed-loop advanced geothermal system (AGS) called GreenLoop. GreenLoop can economically access the entire spectrum of geothermal resources that conventional geothermal technology cannot. The technology enables geothermal companies with idle wells to retrofit them and increase power production economically. The GreenLoop technology can also be used to de-risk new wells by facilitating the expansion of existing fields and the development of new geothermal resources.

“We are optimistic about this partnership with GreenFire Energy whose commitment to excellence in the field of green energy aligns seamlessly with our vision at KenGen. We believe that this partnership holds great promise for the future of our energy landscape and look forward to positive results from this pilot,” said Eng. Peter Njenga, KenGen's Managing Director and CEO.

“KenGen has a tremendous vision for sustainable energy and embraces technology to expand its baseload power source through geothermal energy. We can tailor solutions using GreenFire’s GreenLoop to address the unique characteristics of the Olkaria geothermal resources, to retrofit KenGen’s many idle wells, and to economically maximise production,” added Steven Brown, President, GreenFire Energy Inc. “We are privileged to be working with KenGen and are committed to reach Kenya’s clean energy goals.”

