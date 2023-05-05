EXERGY and Hez Enerji sign contract for geothermal power plant in Türkiye

EXERGY Internatioanl, a global provider of clean energy technology, leader in new generation geothermal ORC power plants, has signed a deal with Hez Enerji for the supply of a 24 MWe geothermal binary plant, the Bilecik HEZ Morali JES-1 unit, for the exploitation of the customer’s geothermal field in Aydin, Türkiye. The ORC power plant is planned to be delivered by 2Q24 and start up is forecast before the end of 2024.

Hez Enerji is an energy company with nine geothermal license areas under development in the Aydin, Manisa, Denizli, Bilecik, and Nigde regions for a total of 42 434 ha. The company started its exploration activities in 2016, and is continuing to develop its production wells with the intention of exploiting the geothermal potential of the license areas that has been estimated to be around 300 MWe of total capacity.

EXERGY will be responsible for the design, engineering, and supply of the power plant. The design of the binary system consists of a cycle utilising two radial outflow turbines (ROT) of 12 MWe each and an air-cooled condensing system. The project involves the local manufacturing of the turbines and generator that will be delivered by Exergy’s subsidiary company in Turkey, EXERGY TURKEY, allowing Hez Enerji to benefit from the Made in Turkey incentives.

The project will contribute to further raising the share of renewable energy production in Turkey, one of the top 10 countries worldwide for geothermal power generation with 1.7 GWe of installed capacity and one of the fastest growing in the recent decades. Once in operation, the new HEZ Energy power plant will reduce carbon dioxide emissions associated to an equal production of fossil fuel power generation in the measure of approximately 70 000 tpy, and contribute to reaching the country’s decarbonisation goals.

Luca Pozzoni, General Manager of EXERGY International, commented: “This new contract is a recognition of the high reliability and quality of our technology and services and our ability to serve the Turkish market.” “We are honoured to have a new client in our geothermal portfolio, and we are sure that this will be the beginning of a long-lasting business partnership. We are committed to continue developing the geothermal power potential in Türkiye.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.