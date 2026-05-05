DOE's Hydropower and Hydrokinetic Office to improve America's hydropower fleet

The Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Hydropower and Hydrokinetic Office (H2O) has announced it will soon resume negotiations to issue nearly US$430 million in payments to American hydropower facilities. This funding will support 293 projects at 212 facilities selected by the Maintaining and Enhancing Hydroelectricity Incentives programme.

“American hydropower is a key component of this Administration’s vision for an affordable, reliable energy system,” said Assistant Secretary of Energy (EERE), Audrey Robertson. “These actions will modernise our hydropower fleet, bolster our domestic workforce, and bring us closer to realising that vision.”

The Hydroelectric Incentive programme, now managed by H2O, funds projects that improve grid resiliency, dam safety, and ensure facilities meet current state and federal regulatory requirements. Combined with private investments from each facility, this funding will catalyse a US$2.8 billion investment in America’s hydropower fleet.

Hydropower currently accounts for 5.86% of total US utility scale energy generation, while pumped storage hydropower accounts for 88% of all utility scale energy storage. Hydropower also plays a key role in keeping the grid stable with its ability to quickly ramp up or down to meet energy needs.

This funding will be used to support efforts to renew ageing infrastructure and maintain the reliable, affordable power Americans depend on every day. Although hydropower plants have low operating costs, many of these plants were constructed decades ago and need improvements to ensure they continue to generate power for generations to come.

By upgrading turbines, generators, spillways, and other equipment, these hydropower facilities can continue to operate well into the future and will be better equipped to meet local and regional power demands at an affordable price for American consumers.

With grid security, reliability, and affordability becoming top-of-mind issues for many taxpayers, the Hydroelectric Incentive programme allows facilities to upgrade their critical infrastructure without passing on costs to ratepayers.

H2O will begin processing the applications of the 293 projects across 212 hydropower facilities and expects to start distributing payments in the coming months.

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