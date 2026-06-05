ACCIONA Energía to sell 64 MW hydro portfolio to White Summit Capital

ACCIONA Energía has reached an agreement for the sale of a 64 MW hydro portfolio in northern Spain to White Summit Capital, an infrastructure manager specialising in the energy transition. The transaction is valued at €66 million and is debt-free.

The portfolio comprises 17 small hydroelectric plants in Navarra and one in La Rioja with capacities ranging from 1 MW – 6.2 MW and long-term concession agreements. The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, generating an estimated capital gain of €55 million.

The sale represents a further step forward in ACCIONA Energía’s selective asset rotation strategy, aimed at maximising the value of its projects and optimising capital allocation, while strengthening the company’s financial position.

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