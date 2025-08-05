ReNew joins IHA

Indian renewable energy company ReNew has joined the International Hydropower Association (IHA).

Founded in 2011 and based in Gurugram, ReNew has said its decision to become an IHA members helps strengthen its position in the renewable energy sector by actively contributing to global best practices in sustainable hydropower.

India has a growing focus on pumped storage and hydropower as key enablers for the energy transition and grid stability. As such, the company has stated that now is the right time to engage with the IHA to access technical expertise, shape policy discussions and collaborate on accelerating low-carbon energy solutions.

ReNew recently inaugurated a 400 MW solar project in Rajasthan, part of a 600 MW power purchase agreement with SECI. This project will supply affordable, clean energy for the next 25 years, powering around 300 000 households and offsetting approximately 1.4 million tpy of carbon emissions.

The company is looking to bolster its hydropower presence, following its green-certified hydropower plant that runs on 100% renewable energy, enabling it to sell renewable energy credits and support broader decarbonisation efforts. The hydropower plant has been awarded the prestigious Sword of Honour by the British Safety Council for excellence in health, safety, and environmental management.

Sumant Sinha, ReNew Chairman and Managing Director, said: “Hydropower is a vital pillar of India’s energy transition. Its ability to provide reliable, flexible and clean power makes it an important complement to solar and wind in India’s energy transition.”

Eddie Rich, IHA CEO, stated: “It is great to have ReNew join IHA. Water batteries are on the charge in India. The Government of India has stated it needs at least 18.8 GW of pumped storage capacity to support the planned integration of wind and solar into India’s grid by 2032. ReNew’s renewable energy portfolio showcases the importance of renewables working together. Water, wind., and sun get the job done. We look forward to welcoming their expertise and seeing their growth in sustainable hydropower.”

